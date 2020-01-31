Billie Joe Armstrong wants Green Day to re-record 'Warning'.

The band's frontman is keen for them to return to the studio and ''do everything more live'' on the album because he thinks some of the tunes, like 'Minority', sound better than how they came out on the record.

He said: ''I'd like to go back and re-record that album.

''I want to go back and just do everything more live, because I think 'Minority' live is a lot better than it came out on the album. But that's just one of those things that you think about too much.''

The record featured some folk and acoustic music alongside their usual pop-punk sound, and the 47-year-old singer admits he wanted the band to ''go up against'' the genre on the album.

He added to Rolling Stone magazine: ''I started getting into playing more acoustic guitar, and I really wanted to have more for 'Warning'.

''And there was also a lot of kind of bad pop-punk that was starting to happen, and I wanted to go against that genre. This felt like the next step.''

Green Day are preparing to release their 13th studio album, 'Father of All Motherf***ers' on Feburary 7th, and Billie recently admitted he was pulling his ''hair out'' while making the record.

He said: ''I knew I wanted to do something different.

''I'd always loved British mod music from the 60s, but I wanted to go to where the source was and see if I could put [soul] through the Green Day filter.

''It was a lot of trial and error, a lot of pulling my f***ing hair out.''