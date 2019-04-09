Billie Joe Armstrong wants to 'gender swap' the roles in Green Day's 'American Idiot' musical.

The 'Wake Me Up When September Ends' hitmaker has teased the idea of shaking up their longrunning live theatre show - which started at the Berkeley Repertory Theatre in 2009 before debuting on Broadway the following year - by changing around the lead characters of Johnny and Whatsername for a future production.

After attending a performance at Chapman College in California, Billie Joe wrote on Instagram: ''So stoked for @cadebecker1 and the cast of American Idiot performing at Chapman college!! Congrats to all of you..

''(on a side note I was wondering what it would be like if someone did a production where the men and women switched roles. Johnny be played by a woman? Whatsername be Whatshisface? I like it) (sic)''

The musical - which tells the tale of disaffected teen Johnny and his friends leaving Jingletown, USA in search of some purpose - is soundtracked by the group's 2004 album 'American Idiot', while it also features songs from 2009 LP '21st Century Breakdown' alongside b-sides and original track 'When It's Time'.

Last week, Green Day - whose line up is completed by Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool - announced their first book 'Last of the American Girls', which will hit shelves on October 29.

The upcoming read - co-written by the punk rock trio and illustrated by cartoonist Frank Caruso - is described as ''an inspiring homage and handbook for the rebellious everywoman who refuses to capitulate.''

Taking its title from the track of the same name on '21st Century Breakdown', the book has been billed as a celebration of ''true rebel girls'' in reference to their song 'She's a Rebel' from 'American Idiot'.