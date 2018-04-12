Billie Joe Armstrong's new band The Longshot have released a three-track EP.

The Green Day frontman is currently using the band's break to work on his new punk rock project and has shared the songs, 'Taxi Driver', 'Chasing A Ghost' and 'Love Is For Losers' with fans.

Alongside the artwork, Billie wrote: ''Hit the link and listen to the The Longshot ep . 3 new songs #loveisforlosers #taxidriver #chasingaghost (sic)''

It comes after the 'Basket Case' hitmaker teased that the band's debut LP 'Love is for Losers' will be released ''sooner'' rather than later.

The group's Instagram bio reads: ''New album ''Love is for Losers'' coming eventually sooner or later. Probably sooner (sic)''

The 46-year-old rocker has a long history of forming side projects, he's also a member of Pinhead Gunpowder, Foxboro Hot Tubs and The Network.

Green Day have been taking some downtime after touring their 2016 album 'Revolution Radio'.

Last year, it was revealed the band had brought an end to their 21-year relationship with longtime manager Pat Magnarella.

The 'Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)' punk rockers first started working with him in 1996 after the release of their now-iconic album 'Dookie', and he was at the helm to oversee the band's career as they went from strength to strength with hit singles like 'American Idiot', 'Holiday', 'Warning' and 'Revolution Radio'.

The trio - completed by Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool - have now signed with Jonathan Daniel at Crush Music, who looks after huge artists such as Lorde, Fall Out Boy and Sia.

Mangarella also worked with Green Day as a producer on many of their side projects, including the official cast album for the 'American Idiot' musical.

The management boss - who has worked with the likes of Goo Goo Dolls, All-American Rejects and AFI - also ran Billie's own independent record label Adeline Records.

Daniel established Crush in 2003 and in the last 14 years the roster has expanded to include the likes of Courtney Love, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Panic! at the Disco and many more.

Among them is Weezer, who were represented by Mangarella in the mid-1990s when they released their debut self-titled album.