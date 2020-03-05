Spotify is championing female voices for International Women's Day (08.03.20).

The global streaming service has launched a new campaign

- #musicneedswomen, #podcastsneedwomen and #audioneedswomen - which celebrates women in music.

Spotify is set to launch the 'Women's History Month' hub, featuring female tracks, playlists and podcasts as well as playlist takeovers ''from some of the most dynamic women in audio''.

These will include female and non-binary.

The playlists are 'Hot Hits UK', 'Who We Be', 'The Indie List', 'Massive Dance Hits', 'All New All Now', 'A Breath of Fresh Éire'.

Spotify will also be updating the artwork to all-female cover across their diverse playlists, such as 'Rap UK', 'Our Generation', 'The Rock List', 'This Is How We Do', 'The Pop List' and 'Dancehall Queen'.

Billie Eilish has been named the most-streamed female artist in the world by Spotify based on data collected since January 2020.

Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Camila Cabello, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, KAROL G, and Tones and I complete the top 10.

Head over to Spotify.com to stream their IWD Top 50 playlist.