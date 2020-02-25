Finneas has slammed claims his and Billie Eilish's success is down to their actor parents' ''record industry'' connections.

The 22-year-old musician-and-producer - whose full name is Finneas O'Connell - hit out at a Twitter user who suggested he and his sibling's mother Maggie Baird and father Patrick O'Connell are the reason they have become huge names in pop in a since-deleted post.

In his response, the 'bad guy' producer insisted that his folks were unable to ''financially'' support the pair in their music career, and have only guided them with ''love'', whilst pointing out that they worked as a teacher and construction worker respectively, before becoming actors.

He wrote back: ''During my life time, our parents were never able to fully financially support us off of their work as actors.

''Our dad worked 12 hour days 7 days a week as a construction worker for Mattel and our mom was a teacher.

''Our parents gave us love but knew no one in the record industry.''

Finneas' response to the troll comes after Billie admitted she has felt ''very hated recently''.

The 18-year-old pop superstar was overcome with emotion when she accepted the International Female Solo Artist BRIT Award last week, and addressed the nasty comments she has been receiving on social media, which she said have ''ruined'' her life.

Collecting her prize from Spice Girl Mel C, Billie - who couldn't hold back the tears - said: ''I've felt very hated recently.

''When I was on the stage and I saw you guys and was smiling at you, it genuinely made me want to cry and I want to cry right now - so thank you.''

Billie had said she stopped reading comments made about her on Instagram, Twitter and other online platforms and slammed ''cancel culture'' as completely ''insane''.

She said: ''I stopped like two days ago.

''I've stopped reading comments fully. It was ruining my life.

''It's weird. The cooler the things you get to do, the more people hate you.

''Cancel culture is insane.

''The internet is a bunch of trolls and the problem is a lot of it is really funny.

''It's anything for a joke.

''People say anything to make people laugh.

''It's insane that I have ever been reading comments.

''I should've stopped long ago but the problem is I've always wanted to stay in touch with my fans and people have ruined that for me and for them.

''That sucks. I still try to like fan posts.

''If I see fans anywhere I just want to talk to them.

''They're people, they're me.

''They're like friends of mine, but the internet is ruining my life, so I turned it off.''