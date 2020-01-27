Billie Eilish issued an apology after winning Song of the Year at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (26.01.19).

The 18-year-old singer and her ''best friend'', brother Finneas O'Connell, took to the stage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to claim the accolade for 'Bad Guy', but Billie subsequently suggested she wasn't deserving of the recognition.

She told the audience: ''Wow, wow, wow, wow! So many other songs deserved this, I'm sorry.''

Billie overcame competition from the likes of Lady Gaga ('Always Remember Us This Way'), Tanya Tucker ('Bring My Flowers Now'), H.E.R. ('Hard Place'), Taylor Swift ('Lover'), Lana Del Rey ('Norman F***ing Rockwell'), Lewis Capaldi ('Someone You Loved') and Lizzo ('Truth Hurts') to win the sought-after gong.

In 2019, Maggie Baird - Billie and Finneas' mother - revealed they were inspired to write music by the Beatles.

Maggie, an actor and amateur songwriter, actually led a songwriting class during their younger years - but it was the iconic band who helped Billie and her brother to refine their talents.

Maggie previously explained: ''I always say it was actually the Beatles who taught them to write songs.

''Because the class was for kids, I had to simplify it: 'Here's 'I Want to Hold Your Hand' let's give these pieces of the song a name.'

''The class was just an hour a week for 10 weeks or so - but Finneas was like [mimes 'Eureka!' moment], and in a few months he formed a band.''

Maggie explained that both of her children were always quick learners when it came to music.

She said: ''All I had to teach him was the basics, and he immediately got it - and the same with Billie.''