Billie Eilish won the Record of the Year prize for 'Bad Guy' at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (26.01.19).

The 18-year-old star's latest accolade means she achieved a clean sweep of the Grammys' four biggest categories - Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Best New Artist - following the critical and commercial success of her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?'.

Billie won the coveted award ahead of the likes of Bon Iver (Hey, Ma'), Ariana Grande ('7 Rings'), H.E.R. ('Hard Place'), Khalid ('Talk'), Lil Nas X ('Old Town Road'), Lizzo ('Truth Hurts'), and Post Malone and Swae Lee ('Sunflower').

Billie previously discussed the lyrics in 'Bad Guy', explaining that the song pokes fun at the way people present themselves.

The chart-topping star shared: ''The initial idea for the song is like people that have to tell everybody that they are a certain way all the time? They're not that certain way.

''In general, I feel like you will never catch a bad b***h telling everyone she's a bad b***h. It's on - it's you.

''If you're going around all the time saying like, 'Yeah, I'm bad, I'm always breaking rules, and doing this and doing that.' You're not. I know that because I used to say that and I wasn't.

''Bad kids, bad boys, bad b****es, whatever, they do that s**t and they don't even know.''

Billie co-wrote the hit single with the help of her brother Finneas O'Connell, who she described as her ''best friend'' at the awards bash at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.