Billie Eilish enjoyed a record-breaking night at the 62nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (26.01.20).

The 18-year-old star - who released her debut album, 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', in 2019 - had an evening to remember at the Staples Center, where she won five prizes in total, including Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Billie - who has surpassed Taylor Swift as the youngest person ever to win the Album of the Year accolade - told the star-studded crowd: ''I joke around a lot at these things, but I genuinely want to say I'm so grateful.''

During the ceremony, Billie also paid tribute to the other artists in the room, as well as her friends and family for guiding her towards stardom.

The teenage star said: ''I only want to say that I'm grateful, and I'm so honoured to be here amongst all of you. I love you to my core.

''I grew up watching all of you. Thank you to my team, my mom, my dad, my best friends ... for keeping me alive to this day.''

On the record-breaking night, Billie also became the first person to win all of the so-called big four categories - Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year - since Christopher Cross in 1981.

Finneas O'Connell, Billie's brother, also picked up the Producer of the Year gong for his work on her debut album.

Speaking on stage, Finneas explained: ''We didn't make this album to win a Grammy.

''We wrote an album about depression and suicidal thoughts and climate change and being a bad guy, whatever that means. And we stand up here confused and grateful.''

Other notable winners at the annual event included Lil Nas X - who won Video of the Year for 'Old Town Road' - and Lizzo, who won three prizes in total, including Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Traditional R&B Performance.

Meanwhile, Nipsey Hussle - who was killed in March 2019 - posthumously won the Grammy for Best Rap Performance for 'Higher'.

The annual awards bash also featured a host of memorable performances, including Demi Lovato's first major on-stage appearance since suffering a drug overdose in 2018.

The singer was visibly emotional and, at one stage, had to pause her performance as she sang her single 'Anyone'.

Ariana Grande also performed a medley of her biggest hits, including '7 Rings' and 'Thank U, Next', whilst Camila Cabello hailed her father with a performance of her song 'First Man'.

The annual bash also featured a tribute to longtime Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich, who first produced the Grammys in 1980 and previously announced he will be stepping down after this year's ceremony.

Meanwhile, Alicia Keys - who hosted the ceremony - paid tribute to the late sports star Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California, on Sunday.

Alicia asked the audience at the Staples Center - where Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers - to remember the basketball player's family.

She said: ''I would like everybody to take a moment and hold them inside of you and share our strength and our support.''

Grammy Award winners 2020:

Record of the Year:

'Bad Guy', Billie Eilish

Album of the Year:

'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish

Best New Artist:

Billie Eilish

Song of the Year:

'Bad Guy', Billie Eilish

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

'Higher', DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

Best Rap Album:

'IGOR', Tyler the Creator

Best Comedy Album:

'Sticks & Stones', Dave Chapelle

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

'Speechless', Dan + Shay

Best Pop Solo Performance:

'Truth Hurts', Lizzo

Best Pop Vocal Album:

'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go', Billie Eilish

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

'Old Town Road', Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

'Look Now', Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical:

Finneas

Best R&B Album:

'Ventura', Anderson .Paak

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

'Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)', Lizzo

Best R&B Performance:

'Come Home', Anderson .Paak & Andre 300

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

'Jerome', Lizzo

Best R&B Song:

'Say So', Pj Morton, Songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo)

Best Rock Performance:

'This Land', Gary Clark Jr.

Best Rock Song:

'This Land', Gary Clark Jr

Best Rock Album:

'Social Cues', Cage The Elephant

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media:

'A Star Is Born', Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media:

'Chernobyl', Hildur Guonadottir

Best Song Written for Visual Media:

'I'll Never Love Again', Lady Gaga

Best Spoken Word Album:

'Becoming', Michelle Obama

Best Instrumental Composition:

'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Symphonic Suite', John Williams

Best Remixed Recording:

'I Rise (Tracy Young's Pride Intro Radio Remix', Tracy Young (Madonna)

Best Music Video:

'Old Town Road (Official Movie)', Lil Nas X

Best Music Film:

'Homecoming', Beyonce

Best Dance Recording:

'Got to Keep On', The Chemical Brothers

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

'No Geography', The Chemical Brothers

Best Country Solo Performance:

'Ride Me Back Home', Willie Nelson

Best Country Song:

'Bring My Flowers Now', Tanya Tucker

Best Country Album:

'While I'm Livin', Tanya Tucker

Best Rap Performance:

'Racks in the Middle', Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy

Best Rap Song:

'A Lot', 21 Savage featuring J. Cole

Best Recording Package:

Chris Cornell

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package:

'Woodstock: Back To The Garden'

Best Album Notes:

'Stax '68: A Memphis Story'

Best Historical Album:

'Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection'

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical:

'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish

Best Immersive Audio Album:

'Lux'

Best New Age Album:

'Wings', Peter Kater

Best Bluegrass Album:

'Tall Fiddler', Michael Cleveland

Best Traditional Blues Album:

'Tall, Dark & Handsome', Delbert McClinton & Self-made Men

Best Contemporary Blues Album:

'This Land', Gary Clark Jr.

Best Folk Album:

'Patty Griffin', Patty Griffin

Best Regional Roots Music Album:

'Good Time' Ranky Tanky

Best Reggae Album:

'Rapture', Koffee

Best Children's Music Album:

'Ageless Songs For The Child Archetype', Jon Samson