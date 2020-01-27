Billie Eilish won the Album of the Year gong at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night (26.01.20).

The 18-year-old star won the coveted accolade for her widely acclaimed debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', which featured a string of hits, including the lead single 'Bad Guy'.

As she accepted the award, Billie told the star-studded crowd at the Staples Center: ''Can I just say that I think Ariana [Grande] deserves this?''

Billie fought off stiff competition from Ariana's 'Thank U, Next', which was a huge commercial success and featured hits such as '7 Rings' and 'Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored', to claim the prize.

Other artists nominated for the sought-after award included Bon Iver ('I, I'), Lana Del Rey ('Norman F***ing Rockwell!'), H.E.R. ('I Used to Know Her'), Lil Nas X ('7'), Lizzo ('Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)') and Vampire Weekend ('Father of the Bride').

Despite her success in 2019, Billie is refusing to rest on her laurels and the teenage star recently revealed she has already started working on a follow-up to 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?'.

The award-winning star - who was born in Los Angeles, where the glitzy bash was staged - confirmed she'll be working on a new album this year, but she also warned fans that it won't be released any time soon.

Asked if a new album was coming in 2020, Billie - who co-wrote most of her debut record alongside her brother Finneas O'Connell - recently said: ''This year, no. But I will be making it this year. But next few years? It's coming. When it's made ... It's not made yet.''