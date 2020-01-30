Billie Eilish is set to perform at the Oscars.

The 18-year-old singer has been confirmed to be delivering a ''special'' performance at the Academy Awards on February 9.

The Academy announced the news on Wednesday (29.01.20) on social media, with a picture of Billie alongside the text: ''A special performance from Billie Eilish live at the Oscars. Sunday, February 9th.''

As of the time of writing, it's unknown what song Billie will be performing at the star-studded award ceremony, but fans suspect she might use the stage to unveil the theme song to upcoming James Bond movie 'No Time To Die'.

Billie was named earlier this month as the artist who will perform the track, making her the youngest artist to write and record a James Bond theme song.

The performance news comes as the 'Bad Guy' hitmaker recently made history at the Grammy Awards over the weekend, when she became the youngest artist, and only the second artist ever, to scoop the ceremony's four biggest categories - Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Best New Artist.

And the star still can't believe her success is real.

She said: ''I'm dying, man. I don't know, this s**t is crazy. Who am I? This is surreal. This is like a dream. I'm speechless. I'm speechless.''

When she picked up Song of the Year for 'Bad Guy', Billie admitted she ''never thought'' she'd ever win a Grammy Award.

She said: ''Thank you so much. This is my first Grammys. I never thought this would happen in my whole life.

''I feel like I joke around a lot and never take anything seriously, but I genuinely want to say that I am so grateful.

''I only want to say that I am grateful and I'm honoured to be here amongst all of you. I'm honoured at my core and I grew up watching all of you.''

Meanwhile, it was previously confirmed that Sir Elton John, Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz, and Randy Newman will all perform at this year's Academy Awards.