Billie Eilish admitted her Grammy Awards success was ''like a dream''.

The 18-year-old singer became the youngest artist, and only the second artist ever, to scoop the ceremony's four biggest categories - Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Best New Artist - on Sunday (26.01.20) and she's struggling to get to grips with making history.

Speaking straight after the ceremony she told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I'm dying, man. I don't know, this s**t is crazy. Who am I? This is surreal. This is like a dream.

''I'm speechless. I'm speechless.''

And Billie's brother, Finneas O'Connell - who is her producer and collaborator on her award-winning debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' - felt equally dazed by the evening's events.

Asked how to take in such a moment, he said: ''Oh, you don't.

''A couple years from now we'll be like, 'You remember that one time?' No, you don't take it in. You just thank and hug all of the people.''

Although the pair worked together on the album in their family home, Finneas insisted the success wouldn't have come without hard work from an army of people.

He said: ''We made an album in a very insular way, but there's so many people on our team that help us every day, to promote our music and make sure everybody gets a chance to hear it.

''Those are the people, to us, who [made it happen].''

When she picked up Song of the Year for 'Bad Guy', Billie admitted she ''never thought'' she'd ever win a Grammy Award.

She said: ''Thank you so much. This is my first Grammys. I never thought this would happen in my whole life.

''I feel like I joke around a lot and never take anything seriously, but I genuinely want to say that I am so grateful.

''I only want to say that I am grateful and I'm honoured to be here amongst all of you. I'm honoured at my core and I grew up watching all of you.''