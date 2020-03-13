Billie Eilish has postponed tour dates as AEG and Live Nation look to delay ''large scale events'' due to the coronavirus.

The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker - whose run on the road is being promoted by Live Nation - urged her fans to stay ''healthy'' as she insisted her current US tour would have to be rearranged.

She said in a press release: ''I'm so sad to do this but we need to postpone these dates to keep everyone safe.

''We'll let you know when they can be rescheduled. Please keep yourselves healthy. I love you.''

In a message signed by a global task force - including executives from both AEG and Live Nation along with representatives from CAA, WME, Paradigm and UTA - the group recommended delaying larger shows because of the ongoing outbreak.

The statement reads: ''At this time, we collectively recommend large scale events through the end of March be postponed.

''We continue to support that small scale events follow guidance set by their local government officials.

''We feel fortunate to have the flexibility to reschedule concerts, festivals, and live events as needed, and look forward to connecting fans with all their favourite artists and live entertainment soon.''

According to Billboard, the competitors were able to come together with ''honesty and respect'' as they try to find the best solutions.

A staff member told the publication: ''Even given the competitive nature of who is on the call, the circumstances surrounding our business has allowed honesty and respect to take hold, and work to the common good of our industry.''

It's said the group is communicating every day with ''the goal being for us to be consistent in our message, to create protocols that will make best efforts to protect our artists, crews, associates and as importantly, the fans.''