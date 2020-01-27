Billie Eilish was named Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (26.01.20).

The 18-year-old singer - who released her debut album, 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', in 2019 - has enjoyed a meteoric rise over the last 12 months, and Billie's success with recognised at the glitzy awards bash at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

As she collected her award, Billie thanked her fans and added: ''I forgot to thank my touring team ... thank you for helping me put on a show I actually like.''

The teenage star - who was born in Los Angeles - claimed the coveted prize ahead of fellow newcomers Black Pumas, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Maggie Rogers, Rosalia, Tank and the Bangas and Yola.

Billie's debut album features a string of hits, including 'Bad Guy' - which became her first number one record in the US - and she recently said she'll soon start working on her follow-up album.

Meanwhile, Billie previously revealed she's determined to avoid the trappings of fame and success.

The singer has quickly emerged as one of the most recognisable artists in the world - but Billie is eager to remain true to herself and to not allow herself to be distracted by outside influences.

Speaking in 2019, the chart-topping star explained: ''I have never done drugs, I've never got high, I've never smoked anything in my life.

''I don't give a f**k, I never have. It's just not interesting to me. I have other s**t to do.''

Billie also expressed a clear message to her young fans.

She said: ''I know people around you doing that s**t makes you want to, but you don't have to.''