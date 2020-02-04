Billie Eilish worried she would ''have a breakdown and shave [her] head'' last year.

The 18-year-old singer admitted she used to be baffled when she saw pop stars embroiled in ''scandals'' when she was younger, highlighting Britney Spears' well-publicised breakdown in 2007, but after finding fame herself, she can understand the drawbacks of life in the spotlight and has found herself worried about falling victim too.

She told the new issue of America's Vogue magazine: ''As a fan growing up, I was always like, What the f**k is wrong with them?

''All the scandals. The Britney moment. You grow up thinking they're pretty and they're skinny; why would they f**k it up? But the bigger I get, the more I'm like, Oh, my God, of course they had to do that.

''In my dark places I've worried that I was going to become the stereotype that everybody thinks every young artist becomes, because how can they not?

''Last year, when I was at my lowest point during the tour in Europe, I was worried I was going to have a breakdown and shave my head.''

Elsewhere in the interview, the 'Bad Guy' hitmaker hit back at critics who have shared their disapproval after she previously revealed she and Drake, 33, swap text messages.

She said: ''The internet is such a stupid-ass mess right now.

''Everybody's so sensitive. A grown man can't be a fan of an artist?

''There are so many people that the internet should be more worried about.

''Like, you're really going to say that Drake is creepy because he's a fan of mine, and then you're going to go vote for Trump? What the f**k is that s**t?''