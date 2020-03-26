Billie Eilish has shared playlists of songs that inspired each track on her album.

The 'everything i wanted' singer took to her Instagram Stories to share with her fans the inspiration behind every song on her record-breaking debut album, 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', and one of her biggest hits, 'bury a friend', was influenced by Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator's 'Black Skinhead' and 'Garbage' respectively.

Late rapper Mac Miller's hit 'Dang!' with Anderson .Paak is on the 'bad guy' playlist and British star Anne-Marie's song 'Boy' was on Billie's mind when she wrote 'wish you were gay'.

The 18-year-old Grammy-winner posted her playlists on Apple Music under each songs name with the word inspo at the end.

Meanwhile, Billie has been working on her second album with brother and collaborator Finneas O'Connell.

He said: ''We've started working on the new album, and I think the best thing we can do is stay out of our own way. The first album was pretty pure in its intention. We didn't set out to write a darling album. Our only target was to make an album that we liked, to play live. I think that's all we're gonna do for the second. All the other things are side effects. You can't aim for those.''

Last year, Finneas revealed Billie would be heading in an ''experimental'' direction following the success of the 2019 record, which saw her bag multiple awards, including becoming the youngest artist to sweep the main four categories at the Grammys.

Finneas explained: ''I think so far, in album two ... there's just a lot of stories we felt we didn't get to tell yet.

''We're just trying to tell all those and we're being a little bit experimental. I think if you're not trying to change things a little bit, you're not evolving. So I think we're just trying to embrace everything that we are proud of in our music and also just try new things and experiment and give people stuff to look forward to.''