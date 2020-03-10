Billie Eilish delivered a strong message about body shaming as she kicked off her world tour.

The 18-year-old pop star - who has previously admitted she wears baggy clothes to avoid being sexualised - started her tour in Miami, where she addressed the issue of body shaming in a video message.

The award-winning star said: ''If what I wear is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I am a slut.''

Billie then asked: ''Though you've never seen my body, you still judge me for it. Why?''

The powerful video message was played towards the end of her set, and the chart-topping star was seen removing numerous layers of clothing until she was only wearing a bra.

Then, she sunk under a black liquid and disappeared from view.

Last year, meanwhile, Billie admitted she prefers to wear baggy clothes because she hates being judged by her appearance.

She explained: ''That's why I wear baggy clothes ... Nobody can have an opinion because they haven't seen what's underneath. Nobody can be like, 'she's slim-thick,' 'she's not slim-thick,' 'she's got a flat ass,' 'she's got a fat ass.' No one can say any of that because they don't know.''

Billie also suggested that female stars are victims of a double standard.

She said: ''If I was a guy and I was wearing these baggy clothes, nobody would bat an eye.

''There's people out there saying, 'Dress like a girl for once! Wear tight clothes you'd be much prettier and your career would be so much better!' No it wouldn't. It literally would not.''