Bill Pullman used to experience reoccurring nightmares about being involved in ''nuclear blasts''.

The 64-year-old actor has admitted to suffering vivid nightmares of nuclear disasters during his childhood, claiming that growing up in the 1960s left him with a haunting fear.

Bill shared: ''I did have nightmares growing up in the 1960s, when we used to see a lot of films about nuclear blasts. I could almost see radiation come across like a sheet of rain, progressing across the land.

''The image is of glowing green rain, moving forward, and no one around me is aware that it's happening.''

Away from movie sets, Bill has owned a ranch in Montana with his brother for the last 26 years.

And the Hollywood star - who has appeared in hits like 'Independence Day' and 'Casper' - revealed he was recently told by a psychic that he was ''reincarnated from an early Roman emperor who was always obsessed with infrastructure''.

Bill admitted he loves spending time in the outdoors, where he can ''readjust''.

Speaking to the Metro newspaper, Bill explained: ''The ranch has been a big part of my life and I was recently told by someone with a bit of psychic power in Norway that I was reincarnated from an early Roman emperor who was always obsessed with infrastructure.

''In the ranch, I don't go fishing, I don't go there to relax, I build and make things better - fencing and irrigation - and I just love being outdoors. It gives me a chance to readjust my brainwaves.''