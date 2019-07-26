Bill Pullman, Eddie Izzard and Diplo have joined new comedy film 'Covers' which is set to be helmed by 'Late Night' director Nisha Ganatra.
Bill Pullman, Eddie Izzard and Diplo have joined new comedy 'Covers'.
The 'Sinner' actor, the 'Dress To Kill' comedian, and the 'Close To Me' hitmaker have reportedly boarded the cast of Focus Features and Working Title's upcoming film which is set to be helmed by 'Late Night' director Nisha Ganatra.
Production on the movie - which will be penned by Flora Greeson - is already underway in Los Angeles, California and is set in the fast-paced world of Hollywood's music scene.
The film already stars Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross and Ice Cube and Focus chairman Peter Kujawski previously praised the all-star cast insisting the studio ''can't wait'' to get started on the project.
He said: ''Together, Dakota and Tracee are an undeniable force of comedic talent, and along with our friends at Working Title and our director Nisha, we can't wait to see them go head to head on this new project.''
'It Comes At Night' actor Kelvin Harrison Jr, 'Strangers' actress Zoe Chao and 'Long Shot' star June Diane Raphael are also set to star in the film.
Bill, 65, has starred in films such as 1993's 'Sleepless In Seattle' and 1995's 'Spaceballs' and most recently starred in the second series of American anthology crime drama television series 'The Sinner'.
Eddie, 47, most recently starred on the big screen alongside Dame Judi Dench and Abdul Karim in 2017 biographical comedy-drama 'Victoria & Abdul' and his other feature credits include 'Ocean's Thirteen' and 'Across the Universe'.
Diplo's other acting credits includes 2014 American buddy cop comedy '22 Jump Street' alongside Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum and this year's live-action Pokémon film 'Detective Pikachu' alongside Ryan Reynolds.
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Folkestone bore witness to a mesmerising performance from Joan As Police Woman in celebration of a distinguished, if under appreciated, solo career.
A dramatisation of the real-life clash between tennis icons Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs,...
Two decades is a long time to wait for a sequel, especially one starring much...
Everyone knows the tale of David Levinson and Captain Steven Hiller, the two men at...
Mike's current life revolves around his girlfriend, a healthy amount of weed and his job...
Little more than a paint-by-numbers action thriller, it's anyone's guess why the filmmakers have bothered...
Director Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Olympus Has Fallen) talks about what makes The Equalizer (Denzel...
Robert McCall has a modest job at a hardware store in Boston where he longs...
Lou Ford leads -what looks to be a pretty unremarkable existence, he's the deputy Sheriff...
Watch the trailer for Bottle ShockDuring the 1970's there were no wines that could rival...
Trailer for Surveillance.Sam Hallaway and Elizabeth Anderson are federal officers at the centre of a...