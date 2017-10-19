Bill Nighy will star alongside Jack Lowden in the forthcoming comedy 'Made in Italy'.
The 67-year-old actor has been approached for James D'Arcy's feature screenplay and directorial debut and will reportedly play bohemian London artist Robert, who travels back to Italy with his estranged son Jack (Jack Lowden) to make a quick sale of the house they inherited from his late wife, according to Deadline.com.
D'Arcy - who has written the script by himself - recruited 27-year-old old Lowden for the flick after working alongside him in this year's hit movie 'Dunkirk'
Not much else is known about the film but it's believed shooting to start next year in Tuscany and London and is slated for release in late 2018 or early 2019.
Meanwhile, Nighly insists he isn't a workaholic and always enjoys taking time off without feeling guilty, because being on a movie set makes him feel ''paranoid''.
He said: ''I have been accused of workaholism but most people go to work every day. They have three or four weeks off a year and nobody says to them, 'You're a workaholic'. I'm very good at [downtime] actually. I'm very good at walking round, very good at coffee, very good at bookshops, very good at listening to music...
''I love to sit in a cafe with a book, and I don't feel guilty about it because, when I do work, it's scary. If you want to get paranoid, go on a film set. There are 100 people, then someone says 'action' and the other 98 people start looking at you. I always think I can't do it, so my life has been a series of surprises.''
