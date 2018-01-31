Bill Nighy and Chris Geere are joining Ryan Reynolds and Ken Watanabe in the live-action Pokemon movie 'Detective Pikachu'.
Bill Nighy and Chris Geere are the latest stars to join the cast of 'Detective Pikachu'.
Ryan Reynolds is already on board to star in the first live-action Pokemon franchise movie, along with 'Inception's Ken Watanabe, 'The Get Down's Justice Smith and 'Big Little Lies' star Kathryn Newton.
Now Deadline has reported that 'Love Actually' star Bill and 'You're The Worst' actor Chris have also joined the cast.
'Detective Pikachu' is set to follow Smith's teenage character Tim Goodman, who has to team up with the mouse-like Pikachu in order to find his father who has been kidnapped.
Newton is set to star as a journalist.
In the movie based on the gaming franchise, Pikachu isn't as agile as the normal fan favourite Pokemon, so has to rely on his intelligence to beat his enemies, and he gets help from Tim - who is the only boy who can understand what the he says - to solve Pokemon-related crimes.
'Goosebumps' director Rob Letterman is set to helm the new movie and has teamed up with Legendary Entertainment to oversee the upcoming movie which has been written by 'Guardians of the Galaxy's Nicole Perlman and Alex Hirsch who has worked on 'Gravity Falls', according to Variety.
Rather than a standalone film it is expected that 'Detective Pikachu' will act as a launch pad for a new franchise.
The Pokemon Company's long-standing movie collaborator, Toho, will handle distribution of the film franchise in Japan, as it recently worked in partnership with Legendary on the reboot for the 'Godzilla' franchise.
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
A Victorian thriller with rather heavy echoes of Jack the Ripper, this film struggles to...
Long before the days of Jack the Ripper, there was another monster haunting the streets...
Skilfully written, directed and acted, this offbeat British period film tells a story that catches...
The beloved 1970s British sit-com gets the big screen treatment, although there's been very little...
Everybody's favourite British regiment is back in the new version of Dad's Army. Director Oliver...
Norm is a polar bear frequently laughed at by his Arctic neighbours for his friendly...
And they're back! The hilarious band of men that put their lives on the line...
A badly under-developed script leaves a fine cast without much to do in this sequel...
Based on a true story, this crowd-pleasing comedy-drama is such a joy to watch that...
Set eight months after the 2012 original film, The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel sees...
During the UK miners strike between 1984 and 1985, working families are in desperate need...
Even with its relentlessly cliched production design (trenchcoats and flickering candles galore), this raucous gothic...
Adam is the original creature created by Dr. Frankenstein 200 years ago and has taken...