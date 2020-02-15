Bill Nighy feels nervous ''all the time'' on movie sets, despite having a glittering showbiz career.
Bill Nighy feels nervous ''all the time''.
The 'Emma' star may have a glittering movie career but he admits he still struggles with his nerves when on set.
He said: ''I felt nervous before we started filming, during rehearsals, when we started filming, most of the way through filming, all the time, actually.''
Bill recalls an honest conversation he had about nerves with Sir Anthony Hopkins when he first started out in the acting industry.
He added: ''I remember standing backstage with Anthony Hopkins about to go on stage at the National Theatre. It was probably the biggest first night I had ever been involved in by that point, and it was in the Olivier Theatre, you know, the big one. In the darkness, Hopkins leant over to me and asked, 'How do you feel?' And I said, 'I'm terrified' and he said, 'So am I.' I asked, 'Doesn't get any better?' and he said, 'No. It gets bloody worse.' ... You might get one Wednesday night matinee where you forget to be nervous. Everything flows, everything is beautiful, everything is perfect, and you can't remember why this was ever difficult. And it will never happen again. And it's always frustrating.''
And for this reason, the 70-year-old actor never watches his performances.
Speaking to The Independent, he shared: ''It takes me too long to recover. I see all the compromises, all the moments of cowardice, the default things I do when I can't pull something off. It's upsetting. It's always so far short of what you had in mind. Because somehow, what you had in mind is never translated into action. [Watching it back] would make you learn nothing except that you must give it up and do something else for a living.''
Ahead of their upcoming tour, and prior to the release of their long awaited album, Smoke Fairies played a great warm-up gig at Elsewhere in Margate.
Here's what to look forward to for Parklife 2020...
A Victorian thriller with rather heavy echoes of Jack the Ripper, this film struggles to...
Long before the days of Jack the Ripper, there was another monster haunting the streets...
Skilfully written, directed and acted, this offbeat British period film tells a story that catches...
The beloved 1970s British sit-com gets the big screen treatment, although there's been very little...
Everybody's favourite British regiment is back in the new version of Dad's Army. Director Oliver...
Norm is a polar bear frequently laughed at by his Arctic neighbours for his friendly...
And they're back! The hilarious band of men that put their lives on the line...
A badly under-developed script leaves a fine cast without much to do in this sequel...
Based on a true story, this crowd-pleasing comedy-drama is such a joy to watch that...
Set eight months after the 2012 original film, The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel sees...
During the UK miners strike between 1984 and 1985, working families are in desperate need...
Even with its relentlessly cliched production design (trenchcoats and flickering candles galore), this raucous gothic...
Adam is the original creature created by Dr. Frankenstein 200 years ago and has taken...