Bill Murray recreated 'Groundhog Dog' for Jeep's Super Bowl ad.
The 69-year-old actor reprised his role as Phil Connors from the classic 1993 comedy for the car manufacturer's big game commercial.
In the nostalgic clip, Bill's character was once again caught in a time loop living out the same day, but he noticed the Jeep Gladiator was ''different''.
Each time he relived the same 24 hours, Phil was seen on a different adventure with a furry groundhog friend as Sonny & Cher's 'I Got You Babe' featured heavily throughout.
Meanwhile, Post Malone teamed up with Bud Light to promote the mango seltzer as his brain communicated with his spleen to confirm the taste - and that it's actually just 100 calories - with everyone involved sporting his signature face tattoos.
Chris Rock also took centre stage for Facebook's first ever Super Bowl commercial with the comedian shown launching a rocket and doing one-handed push-ups as the social media company insisted: ''Whatever you're into, there's a group for you.''
Another ad saw Jimmy Fallon trying - and failing - match up to John Cena in the gym in a promo for Michelob Ultra light beer, with appearance from Usain Bolt and volleyball stars Kerri Walsh and Brooke Sweat.
Talk show host Ellen Degeneres and her wife Portia De Rossie asked ''What did we do before Amazon?'' in an ad imagining the virtual assistant as various characters throughout history.
For Doritos, Lil Nas X faced off with Western movie legend Sam Elliott in a dance battle to 'Old Town Road', while Pepsi brought together H.E.R. and Missy Elliot for a remake of Rolling Stones' 'Paint It Black'.
Elsewhere, 'Rick & Morty' teamed up with Pringles, web developer Squarespace sent Winona Ryder back to her hometown of Winona, Minnesota and McDonald's saw the likes of Kim Kardashian West and Whoopi Goldberg reveal their favourite orders.
