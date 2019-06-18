Chloe Sevigny was scared she would look like an ''utter fool'' next to Adam Driver and Bill Murray in 'The Dead Don't Die'.

The 44-year-old actress stars alongside Adam, 35 and Bill, 68, in Jim Jarmusch's zombie-comedy film as small-town cops trying their best to deal with an uprising of the undead - and the 'Act' star admitted that she was embarrassed to be ''playing the trauma and the stakes'' while her co-stars gave such a ''deadpan'' performance.

In an interview with Comingsoon.net, she said: ''I wasn't really playing the deadpan I was playing the trauma and the stakes.

''So I was just afraid that I was gonna look like an utter fool next to these too [Driver and Murray] out deadpanning each other.''

Adam then joked: ''We had a deadpan competition. Who could not move their mouth the most and not get their line out.''

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' star Adam went on to explain that he and Bill weren't ''consciously'' giving a deadpan performance but thanks to the '' thoughtful and introspective'' characters written by Jim - who also helmed the film - he was able to easily portray his alter-ego.

He said: ''I think it's that we're not consciously thinking let's do this deadpan his characters are like very thoughtful and introspective so there's a lot of thought and what comes out is you know minimal.''

Chloe interjected: ''It's more like the timing and the weight, there's a lot of breathe.''

Adam replied: ''You're watching people think a lot. That's what I liked about Jim is that he trusts that that's cinematic enough watching people think and [wondering] what they're gonna come out with.''