Chloe Sevigny was embarrassed to be ''playing the trauma and the stakes'' in 'The Dead Don't Die' while her co-stars gave such a ''deadpan'' performance.
Chloe Sevigny was scared she would look like an ''utter fool'' next to Adam Driver and Bill Murray in 'The Dead Don't Die'.
The 44-year-old actress stars alongside Adam, 35 and Bill, 68, in Jim Jarmusch's zombie-comedy film as small-town cops trying their best to deal with an uprising of the undead - and the 'Act' star admitted that she was embarrassed to be ''playing the trauma and the stakes'' while her co-stars gave such a ''deadpan'' performance.
In an interview with Comingsoon.net, she said: ''I wasn't really playing the deadpan I was playing the trauma and the stakes.
''So I was just afraid that I was gonna look like an utter fool next to these too [Driver and Murray] out deadpanning each other.''
Adam then joked: ''We had a deadpan competition. Who could not move their mouth the most and not get their line out.''
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' star Adam went on to explain that he and Bill weren't ''consciously'' giving a deadpan performance but thanks to the '' thoughtful and introspective'' characters written by Jim - who also helmed the film - he was able to easily portray his alter-ego.
He said: ''I think it's that we're not consciously thinking let's do this deadpan his characters are like very thoughtful and introspective so there's a lot of thought and what comes out is you know minimal.''
Chloe interjected: ''It's more like the timing and the weight, there's a lot of breathe.''
Adam replied: ''You're watching people think a lot. That's what I liked about Jim is that he trusts that that's cinematic enough watching people think and [wondering] what they're gonna come out with.''
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.
Imagine a world without dogs. It hardly bears thinking about, but in this dystopian look...
It's been more than 30 years since the Ghostbusters first hit the big screen with...
Using remarkably photorealistic animation, this remake of the 1967 Disney classic is warm and enjoyable,...
Erin Gilbert is a brilliant quantum physicist and holds a high ranking lecturing position at...
'Rock The Kasbah' screenwriter Mitch Glazer introduces himself as a reporter for Crawdaddy! magazine (which...
Mowgli is a human boy known as a man-cub to his peers, among which are...
In the 1970s came the most controversial and accessible comedy ever seen. The National Lampoon...
Sometimes, life can really take a turn when you least expect it. For one man,...
Things have been tough for Brian (Bradley Cooper). Having been fired from the US Air...
While preparing to film 'The Grand Budapest Hotel', director Wes Anderson and company scouted for...
Be warned: this is a movie meant only for hardcore fans of the 1994 original,...
Bill Murray shines in this story of a cynical grump whose life is changed by...