Bill Murray and his golf fanatic brothers have got permission to open a golf-themed bar inspired by the Hollywood legend's 1980 hit comedy movie.
Bill Murray is opening a golf-themed sports bar inspired by his hit comedy film 'Caddyshack'.
The Hollywood legend is planning to build a pub in Chicago in the US based on the movie in which he played teenager Danny Noonan, who works as a caddie at the fictional Bushwood County Club.
The 66-year-old star has teamed up with his five brothers - comprising of Brian, John, Ed, Andy and Joel - on the venture and they've nabbed a ''verbal agreement'' for an 11,000 square foot space inside the Crowne Plaza Hotel in the village of Rosemont to house the bar, according to the Daily Herald newspaper.
The siblings worked as caddies at Indian Hill Club in Illinois, US, in the 1960s and 70s to fund their education and their experiences inspired the eldest Murray brother, Brian, 71, to co-write 'Caddyshack' with Douglas Kenney and Harold Ramis and it went on to become a cult classic which is widely regarded as one of the greatest sports films of all time.
'Caddyshack' was Murray's second Hollywood film after 1979's 'Meatballs' and sealed his status as an internationally renowned comedy star.
All of the brothers - who also have sisters Nancy, Peggy and Laura - have continued to be life-long golfing fans and were even inducted into the Caddie Hall of Fame last year.
The bar will mimic the theme and style of the country club in the movie however, it isn't the first Caddyshack bar to be made as one was already set up by the brothers in 2001 in St. Augustine, Florida.
The restaurant's mantra is to ''eat, drink and be Murray'' and has a giant golf ball figurehead out front which has been designed to look like it has crashed into the building.
The rapper previously cancelled the remainder of his US dates.
Richard Hawley and his wonderful band help us get in the Christmas spirit with his cover of Silent Night, the video was recorded at one of their gigs...
The rap legend will be posthumously honoured alongside Pearl Jam, Yes, Journey, E.L.O. and Joan Baez in April 2017.
It's been more than 30 years since the Ghostbusters first hit the big screen with...
Using remarkably photorealistic animation, this remake of the 1967 Disney classic is warm and enjoyable,...
Erin Gilbert is a brilliant quantum physicist and holds a high ranking lecturing position at...
'Rock The Kasbah' screenwriter Mitch Glazer introduces himself as a reporter for Crawdaddy! magazine (which...
Mowgli is a human boy known as a man-cub to his peers, among which are...
In the 1970s came the most controversial and accessible comedy ever seen. The National Lampoon...
Sometimes, life can really take a turn when you least expect it. For one man,...
Things have been tough for Brian (Bradley Cooper). Having been fired from the US Air...
While preparing to film 'The Grand Budapest Hotel', director Wes Anderson and company scouted for...
Be warned: this is a movie meant only for hardcore fans of the 1994 original,...
Bill Murray shines in this story of a cynical grump whose life is changed by...
Vincent is living a life of hedonism in his retirement from the army. An avid...