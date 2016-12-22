Bill Murray is opening a golf-themed sports bar inspired by his hit comedy film 'Caddyshack'.

The Hollywood legend is planning to build a pub in Chicago in the US based on the movie in which he played teenager Danny Noonan, who works as a caddie at the fictional Bushwood County Club.

The 66-year-old star has teamed up with his five brothers - comprising of Brian, John, Ed, Andy and Joel - on the venture and they've nabbed a ''verbal agreement'' for an 11,000 square foot space inside the Crowne Plaza Hotel in the village of Rosemont to house the bar, according to the Daily Herald newspaper.

The siblings worked as caddies at Indian Hill Club in Illinois, US, in the 1960s and 70s to fund their education and their experiences inspired the eldest Murray brother, Brian, 71, to co-write 'Caddyshack' with Douglas Kenney and Harold Ramis and it went on to become a cult classic which is widely regarded as one of the greatest sports films of all time.

'Caddyshack' was Murray's second Hollywood film after 1979's 'Meatballs' and sealed his status as an internationally renowned comedy star.

All of the brothers - who also have sisters Nancy, Peggy and Laura - have continued to be life-long golfing fans and were even inducted into the Caddie Hall of Fame last year.

The bar will mimic the theme and style of the country club in the movie however, it isn't the first Caddyshack bar to be made as one was already set up by the brothers in 2001 in St. Augustine, Florida.

The restaurant's mantra is to ''eat, drink and be Murray'' and has a giant golf ball figurehead out front which has been designed to look like it has crashed into the building.