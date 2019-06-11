Bill Murray jokes he would've taken 'The Dead Don't Die' co-star Selena Gomez home to meet his late mother, and he admitted his ''preconception'' of the actress wasn't the full picture.
The 68-year-old actor - who stars alongside the 26-year-old actress in new zombie horror film 'The Dead Don't Die' - admitted while he judged her before working together, he quickly realised his ''preconception'' wasn't the full picture.
He told PEOPLE magazine: ''I learned that I like her. I learned that whatever preconception I had about someone that had 55 million, billion followers of something - maybe, I probably thought she was different than she turned out to be.
''I enjoyed her very much. I like her very much... If my mother were alive I'd bring her home to her. 'Mother. I want you to meet Selena.' ''
He has previously compared Selena - who has one of the most followed Instagram accounts in the world - to fellow pop star and actress Miley Cyrus, who he worked with on Sofa Coppola's festive special 'A Very Murray Christmas'.
He said: ''Like Miley Cyrus. I dig that chick... [They] triumphed over [childhood stardom], and survived whatever kind of family situation they had, too, which can also be challenging.
''They're really their own people. They have enormous followings, and the are sort of singing their own songs. Which is cool.''
Meanwhile, Selena has recently hit out at social media despite her popularity online, and insisted that although it's an ''amazing platform'', spending too much time online can leave young people ''exposed''.
She explained: ''For my generation specifically, social media has been terrible.
''I understand that it's amazing to use as a platform but it does scare me when you see how exposed these young girls and boys are. I think it's dangerous for sure.''
The 'Back To You' hitmaker often takes social media breaks and earlier this year, Selena posted for the first time since September last year, as she returned to the site to wish her followers a happy New Year, and to say she's ''proud of the person [she's] becoming'' after taking time away from the spotlight to focus on her mental health and wellbeing.
