Bill Murray would accept a role in Jason Reitman's 'Ghostbusters' film.

The 68-year-old actor portrayed Dr. Peter Venkman in the 1984 original and the 1989 sequel, both of which were helmed by Jason's father Ivan Reitman, and he has admitted he would be ''happy'' to sign up for a role should he be offered a gig in the direct sequel to the classic films.

The 'Lost in Translation' star told IndieWire: ''This franchise paid for my son's college.

''We made this thing. We are the caretakers of it. It's a great thing and it was a really fun movie to make. It's a real movie with some really funny stuff in it.''

Murray had a cameo as ghost debunker Martin Heiss in Paul Feig's all-female reboot - which starred Kate McKinnon, Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig and Leslie Jones as the Ghostbusters - and he admitted he felt obliged to take on the part to show his support for the project.

Speaking about the 2016 movie, he said: ''I was in that movie just because they asked me, and I knew if I said no, I was saying I didn't support that movie.

''I felt like, 'Okay, I'm going to support them because I support them as people.' So I did that one and I would do this next one.''

Meanwhile, Jason previously said he has ''nothing but admiration'' for the female 'Ghostbusters' reboot.

The 41-year-old film director explained that his movie is ''trying to go back to the original technique and hand the movie back to the fans'' which some interpreted as a criticism of the remake - however, the 'Juno' helmer insisted that ''that came out wrong'' and he strongly feels the recent instalment ''expanded the universe and made an amazing movie''.

On Twitter, he wrote: ''Wo, that came out wrong! I have nothing but admiration for Paul [Feig] and Leslie and Kate and Melissa and Kristen and the bravery with which they made Ghostbusters 2016. They expanded the universe and made an amazing movie! (sic)''

'Ghostbusters 3' has been handed a premiere date of July 10, 2020, and is set to star Carrie Coon, McKenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard.