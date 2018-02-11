Hollywood icon Bill Murray is to perform a series of concerts at the Sydney Opera House later this year.
Bill Murray is to perform at the Sydney Opera House later this year.
The Hollywood veteran is to sing and read classics from Mark Twain and Ernest Hemingway as part of his New Worlds show when he visits Australia in November, when he will also be promoting a new movie.
Murray will appear alongside acclaimed German-American cellist Jan Vogler, with whom he has been playing to sold-out audiences in America on the back of their 'New Worlds' album.
The duo began working together following a chance meeting at an airport, according to the Daily Telegraph newspaper in Australia, with Bill said to have commented on the size of Jan's cello.
Despite being one of the best-known performers in Hollywood, Bill is almost equally popular for his unconventional lifestyle.
However, the 67-year-old star actor has insisted that his relaxed approach to life actually helps him as an actor.
Of his attitude on set, he previously explained: ''There are people who want to be your friend right away. I say, 'We're not gonna be friends until we get this done. If we don't get this done, we're never going to be friends, because if we don't get the job done, then the one thing we did together that we had to do together we failed.'
''People confuse friendship and relaxation. It's incredibly important to be relaxed - you don't have a chance if you're not relaxed. So I try very hard to relax any kind of tension. But friendship is different.''
What's more, Bill revealed he considers making any movie to be an achievement, irrespective of whether it's good or bad.
He shared: ''Nobody cares [what goes into making a movie]. It's like talking about the difficulties of fame. Nobody gives a s**t. No one could care less.
''But it's an amazing triumph even to make a bad movie. Even a crap film is really an extraordinary achievement. You're taking a two-dimensional object and making it three-dimensional. The number of people. The number of days. The number of cuts...''
'Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing)' arrives in April.
The two awards have made for a great 72nd birthday present for the country music icon.
Imagine a world without dogs. It hardly bears thinking about, but in this dystopian look...
It's been more than 30 years since the Ghostbusters first hit the big screen with...
Using remarkably photorealistic animation, this remake of the 1967 Disney classic is warm and enjoyable,...
Erin Gilbert is a brilliant quantum physicist and holds a high ranking lecturing position at...
'Rock The Kasbah' screenwriter Mitch Glazer introduces himself as a reporter for Crawdaddy! magazine (which...
Mowgli is a human boy known as a man-cub to his peers, among which are...
In the 1970s came the most controversial and accessible comedy ever seen. The National Lampoon...
Sometimes, life can really take a turn when you least expect it. For one man,...
Things have been tough for Brian (Bradley Cooper). Having been fired from the US Air...
While preparing to film 'The Grand Budapest Hotel', director Wes Anderson and company scouted for...
Be warned: this is a movie meant only for hardcore fans of the 1994 original,...
Bill Murray shines in this story of a cynical grump whose life is changed by...