Hollywood legend Bill Murray has discussed whether his reputation for being difficult to work with was unfair.
The 67-year-old actor has previously been characterised as a temperamental on-set figure, which led to him being nicknamed the Murricaine, but Murray thinks his supposed mellowing over recent years is simply because he's now working with more like-minded, work-focused people.
The Hollywood icon explained: ''I remember a friend said to me a while back: 'You have a reputation.' And I said: 'What?' And he said: 'Yeah, you have a reputation of being difficult to work with.' But I only got that reputation from people I didn't like working with, or people who didn't know how to work, or what work is.
''Jim [Jarmusch, with whom he has made two films], Wes [Anderson] and Sophia [Coppola], they know what it is to work, and they understand how you're supposed to treat people.''
Murray admitted he's experienced on-set tensions with some of his previous directors.
And the comedy star is happy to concede that he doesn't like being dictated to by anyone.
He told the Guardian newspaper: ''People think because they employed you they're allowed to treat you like a dictator, or whatever the worse word for dictator is. And that's always been a problem for me.
''Opening the door for someone behind you is as important as designing a building.''
Despite this, Murray relishes being part of an ensemble, which he thinks could be linked to being part of a big family.
The actor - who was raised alongside his eight siblings - said: ''Well, it's true I was born into a group, so I never knew anything else. And, you know, life is lonely. It's hard.
''So it's good to have a brother or sister next to you who can validate your feelings.''
