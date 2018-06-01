Hollywood icon Bill Murray has admitted he is bored of people documenting every moment of their life on social media.
Bill Murray is bored of people documenting every moment of their life on social media.
The 67-year-old actor isn't an active social media user, and Bill has admitted he finds the obsession people have developed with their phone apps to be tedious, citing a recent incident to prove his point.
He shared: ''My only problem with it is that people now feel they should document their life rather than live it.
''The other night I was at a party and there was a wonderful DJ playing there, but you couldn't dance without people pulling their phone out of their pocket and saying, 'Let's film ourselves dancing!' Why don't you film yourself dancing and I go stand over here, you know?'
As well as being one of Hollywood's most coveted actors, Bill is also known for his quirky lifestyle.
However, Bill has joked that away from film sets, he's ''compost most of the time''.
Asked how he escapes the pressures of being an actor, Bill told the Guardian newspaper: ''My relaxation is a complete collapse of a human being. There's certainly no backbone. It's a dissolution of humanity is what it is. I'm nothing but compost most of the time.''
Bill is happy to live his life without too many plans and ambitions in place, meaning he always feels ''available''.
Speaking previously about his unusual approach to life, the 'Lost in Translation' star explained: ''I live a little bit on the seat of my pants, I try to be alert and available. I try to be available for life to happen to me. We're in this life, and if you're not available, the sort of ordinary time goes past and you didn't live it. But if you're available, life gets huge. You're really living it.''
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
On the road to promote their much-acclaimed 13th album, which was a place shy of topping the UK charts, Manic Street Preachers showed they are far...
That final battle scene? Yeah, it was a poo-poo. Whatever that means.
Slavery is a choice and Trump has dragon energy...
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Imagine a world without dogs. It hardly bears thinking about, but in this dystopian look...
It's been more than 30 years since the Ghostbusters first hit the big screen with...
Using remarkably photorealistic animation, this remake of the 1967 Disney classic is warm and enjoyable,...
Erin Gilbert is a brilliant quantum physicist and holds a high ranking lecturing position at...
'Rock The Kasbah' screenwriter Mitch Glazer introduces himself as a reporter for Crawdaddy! magazine (which...
Mowgli is a human boy known as a man-cub to his peers, among which are...
In the 1970s came the most controversial and accessible comedy ever seen. The National Lampoon...
Sometimes, life can really take a turn when you least expect it. For one man,...
Things have been tough for Brian (Bradley Cooper). Having been fired from the US Air...
While preparing to film 'The Grand Budapest Hotel', director Wes Anderson and company scouted for...
Be warned: this is a movie meant only for hardcore fans of the 1994 original,...
Bill Murray shines in this story of a cynical grump whose life is changed by...