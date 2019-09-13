The 'IT Chapter Two cast needed B12 injections after filming the ''freezing'' cold lake scene, according to Bill Hader.
Bill Hader says the 'IT Chapter Two' cast needed B12 injections after filming the cold lake scene.
The 41-year-old actor - who played the adult Richie Tozier in the horror sequel - admitted shooting one of the movies' final scenes as the Losers' Club swam together in the ''freezing'' water was incredibly uncomfortable for the cast.
Speaking on Variety and iHeart Radio's 'The Big Ticket' podcast, he said: ''We were all sitting in water and we were all freezing. I just remember Jessica Chastain's lips turned blue.
''I was going, 'We need to get out of the water.' Then Jessica was nice and got us B12 shots. We went up and there was this doctor sitting there and he gave us all B12 shots.''
Hader also opened up on director Andy Muschietti's decision to heavily imply that Richie is gay - which wasn't referenced in Stephen King's 1986 novel.
He added: ''That was something that we talked about when I arrived. I learned about all this stuff about people thinking they're gay and not knowing if they're gay and that it was implied in the book.
''I think Stephen King said he never thought of it that way but he likes the interpretation. I talked to Andy about it and we had a long conversation. We just decided, 'Oh, let's just do it.' ''
Although the twist wasn't the author's original intention, King has suggested Finn Wolfhard and Hader's character's sexuality was an inspired decision.
He said: ''No, I never did [build that element in the book]. But again, it's one of those things that's kind of genius, because it echoes the beginning. It comes full circle.''
Both the novel and the second movie open with a young gay man called Adrian Mellon who is brutally murdered, and King thought both that and Richie's love for Eddie Kasprak (Jack Dylan Grazer and James Ransom) were linked together.
He explained: ''At least there's love involved. Somebody cares for [Eddie]. And that echoes the love that Adrian's partner has for him. So that was cool.''
The Irish folk brothers have plenty of stories to tell.
In terms of approach, 'Chain Tripping' takes some beating. To call Yacht's latest release conceptual would be underplaying its inspiration wildly.
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
Burn My Eyes was released on this day (August 9th) in 1994.
With an eclectic mix of established acts, up and coming talent and resurgent household names, Neverworld once again offered up some superb musical...
Listen to their new song 'Alchemy'.
Zack Taylor (Ludi Lin), Kimberly Hart (Naomi Scott), Billy Cranston (RJ Cyler), Trini (Becky G)...
Kimberly Hart, Trini, Jason Lee Scott, Zack Taylor and Billy Cranston are a group of...
Go Go Power Rangers! Billy Cranston, Jason Lee Scott, Kimberly Hart, Trini Kwan and Zack...
For his adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic, Steven Spielberg reunited with screenwriter Melissa Mathison,...
A New York comedy with vivid characters and a contrived plot, this feels rather a...
Dory's past has always eluded her, she's a little forgetful fish whose bright character and...
One of Roald Dahl's most popular children's novels The BFG is once again going to...
There's nothing particularly memorable about this frantic animated romp, which adapts the iconic phone-app game...
Angry Birds Movie is a screen adaptation from the popular game in which we follow...
Sophie and the other girls at Mrs. Clonkers orphanage share a big sleeping dorm and...
With the passing of each decade, the music industry is constantly set alight by the...
Frank is a hot dog Wiener who's packed into a vacuum seal bag with all...