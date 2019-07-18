'It Chapter Two' star Bill Hader has described the sequel as ''an epic horror'' that feels like 'The Lord of the Rings'.

The 41-year-old actor plays the adult Richie Tozier in the sequel and after being shown a number of scenes by director he was left in doubt that the director and the cast have created something truly special in the horror genre.

Speaking to Indiewire, Hader said: ''Andy Muschetti played me scenes, and just the scope of it is so big. It's bigger than the first one... It's an epic horror film. It feels like 'Lord of the Rings' or something, just, 'Whoa! This is cool!' ''

The sequel to the $700 million grossing 'It', which continues the adaptation of the Stephen King novel, stars Hader, James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Jay Ryan, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransone and Andy Bean as the adult members of The Losers' Club who battled Pennywise the Clown in the first film.

Hader, who takes over from 'Stranger Things' actor Finn Wolfhard to play Richie, said the production is ''massive'' and admits it was like being on Steven Spielberg-produced 'The Goonies' and he also enjoyed meeting the young cast from the first 'It' movie.

He said: ''It was like being in 'The Goonies'. And then talking to the younger kids, 'Did you guys just have the best time ever doing this?' ''

Hader - who won an Emmy for his performance as a hitman in the dark comedy 'Barry' - has also revealed that he suffered an injury on the set of 'It Chapter Two' from doing his own stunts.

He shared: ''Everyone did their own stunts on this movie. James McAvoy is jumping off 10-foot tall things, and PJ Ransone, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, all these people are doing really cool stunts. Jessica is doing all this crazy stuff - I had to run 10 feet, and I pulled my groin muscle.''

Hader also revealed that he and his castmates had to rely on shaving cream to remove all the blood and ''crap'' they were covered in at the end of a day's shooting.

He said: ''At the end of every day, you'd just have crap all over you - dirt, tons of fake blood, sweat, and all that stuff. And to get it off of you, they'd put shaving cream on you. They'd put shaving cream on your arms, your legs, your face, your neck, your ears. They'd just douse you with old school shaving cream, [that] has some chemical in it that cleans the stuff off better than anything.''