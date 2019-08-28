Bill Hader is writing an ''ambitious'' movie script.

The 41-year-old actor - who created, directed and stars in TV comedy 'Barry' - revealed he has plans to write and direct his own feature film, and he admitted his current focus is on getting the script in a position where production can begin.

He told Collider: ''Yeah, I'm writing a movie right now that I'd love to direct. I don't know if I'd be in it.

''I had so much fun directing on 'Barry' and it's a thing I've always really wanted to do, so other than 'Barry', that's where all my energy is at - trying to get the script in a place where I can go shoot it.''

Hader insisted he isn't ''trying to be coy'', but he explained there isn't a lot he can say about the project because he's still ''figuring'' some details out.

Asked if he could tease a genre for the movie, he laughed: ''I'm figuring it out. I'm not trying to be coy.

''I just had my good friend Duffy Boudreau come over and I pitched it to him and he was like, 'Oh. This is ambitious.' I don't think that means ambitious as in it costs a lot of money. It's just the storytelling aspect of it.''

Meanwhile, Hader will soon be seen in 'It Chapter Two' on the big screen, and he recently described the sequel as ''an epic horror'' that feels like 'The Lord of the Rings'.

He previously said: ''Andy Muschetti played me scenes, and just the scope of it is so big. It's bigger than the first one... It's an epic horror film. It feels like 'Lord of the Rings' or something, just, 'Whoa! This is cool!' ''

The sequel to the $700 million grossing 'It', which continues the adaptation of the Stephen King novel, stars Hader, James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Jay Ryan, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransone and Andy Bean as the adult members of The Losers' Club who battled Pennywise the Clown in the first film.