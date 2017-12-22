Bill Hader has filed for divorce.

The former 'Saturday Night Live' star has been married to Maggie Carey since 2006 but he filed the petition on Thursday (21.12.17) after they reportedly separated in July.

According to The Blast, which obtained the documents, the 39-year-old comedian cited irreconcilable differences as the cause of their split.

He is said to be seeking joint physical and legal custody of their three kids, Hannah, eight, Harper, five, and three-year-old Hayley.

The 'Finding Dory' star is reported to have stated spousal support should be paid to 41-year-old Maggie, who he met in Los Angeles through a friend of hers from college.

She wrote and directed 2013 movie 'The To Do List', which starred Bill alongside Rachel Bilson, Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Donald Glover.

Bill has appeared in several big movies, including 'Tropic Thunder', 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall', 'You, Me and Dupree' and 'Superbad'.

He is best known for his comedic work on 'Saturday Night Live' from 2005 to 2013, for which he has received three Emmy nominations.

Earlier this year, he voiced the character of Alpha 5 in the latest 'Power Rangers' movie alongside Bryan Cranston and Elizabeth Banks.

A post on the official 'Power Rangers' movie Twitter account, revealed: ''Aye-yi-yi! Welcome #BillHader as #Alpha5 to the #PowerRangersMovie - Coming in 2017. (sic)''

A number of sequels have also been talked about.

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said: ''We are really, really excited about the 'Power Rangers' movie. We could see doing five or six or seven.''