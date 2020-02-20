Celebrity couple Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson are ''very happy'' together.
Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson are ''very happy'' together.
The 41-year-old actor and Rachel, 38, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Golden Globes earlier this year, and according to a source close to the duo, they are ''still going strong''.
The source told E! News: ''They spent Valentine's Day weekend in Orange County, California. It was a quick getaway, but time for the two of them to be together without any distractions.
''Rachel is very happy dating Bill and is excited about being with him. He treats her very well and is hilarious and fun.''
The actress - who has five-year-old daughter called Briar Rose with her former partner, 'Star Wars' actor Hayden Christensen - first sparked speculation she was dating Bill back in December.
The celebrity duo were seen holding hands as they went out for coffee with members of Bill's family in his hometown of Tulsa, in Oklahoma.
Prior to that, Rachel was seen having dinner with the Hollywood actor - who has daughters Hannah, 10, Harper, seven, and Hayley, five, with his ex-wife Maggie Carey - at a restaurant in Los Angeles.
Meanwhile, Rachel previously admitted she would never date anyone who isn't fully invested in supporting her as a mother.
The actress - who played Summer Roberts on the teen drama series 'The O.C.' - recently said: ''I was talking to these guys a few months back, anytime I would bring my daughter up, they would never pursue the question or ask more about her.
''It was a red flag because anyone that you're going to get involved with, if you have a kid, they have to be all about the kid.''
Ahead of their upcoming tour, and prior to the release of their long awaited album, Smoke Fairies played a great warm-up gig at Elsewhere in Margate.
Here's what to look forward to for Parklife 2020...
Zack Taylor (Ludi Lin), Kimberly Hart (Naomi Scott), Billy Cranston (RJ Cyler), Trini (Becky G)...
Kimberly Hart, Trini, Jason Lee Scott, Zack Taylor and Billy Cranston are a group of...
Go Go Power Rangers! Billy Cranston, Jason Lee Scott, Kimberly Hart, Trini Kwan and Zack...
For his adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic, Steven Spielberg reunited with screenwriter Melissa Mathison,...
A New York comedy with vivid characters and a contrived plot, this feels rather a...
Dory's past has always eluded her, she's a little forgetful fish whose bright character and...
One of Roald Dahl's most popular children's novels The BFG is once again going to...
There's nothing particularly memorable about this frantic animated romp, which adapts the iconic phone-app game...
Angry Birds Movie is a screen adaptation from the popular game in which we follow...
Sophie and the other girls at Mrs. Clonkers orphanage share a big sleeping dorm and...
With the passing of each decade, the music industry is constantly set alight by the...
Frank is a hot dog Wiener who's packed into a vacuum seal bag with all...