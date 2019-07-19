Bill Duke is set to direct 'The Power of One: The Diane Latiker Story'.

The 76-year-old filmmaker-and-actor - who has previously helmed television series' 'The Twilight Zone' and 'American Playhouse' - has boarded a biopic based on the life of Chicago activist Diane Latiker.

Latiker is a mother of eight, who opened her home in the turbulent Roseland neighbourhood to youth in her community to help steer them away from the negative influences of the streets before founding non-profit organisation Kids Off The Block.

The charity provides at-risk low-income youth positive alternatives to gangs, drugs, truancy and violence by offering homework help, mentoring, music, drama, sports, community service and a ''safe place'' to spend time.

In a statement, Latiker said: ''It's so important to receive support when you decide to open your heart, home and life to the children affected by violence! If we don't do it for our children, who's going to do it?

''Now more than ever, they need us to open our hearts and offer them a safe space in our communities! It worries me that young people think there is no hope beyond the gun; it's our job to show them that it is and we will through this film.

''I am so grateful that Mr. Duke has agreed to direct this film as I believe this film with Mr. Duke directing will inspire the world and give hope to millions of children for generations to come.''

Duke added: ''Diane is my hero. She is the example we should all follow. She is saving out future, leading the way to the light of hope for our children.''