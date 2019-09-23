'The Mandalorian' star Bill Burr is ''a jerk'' to 'Star Wars' fans and ''never'' understood the hype behind the space saga, despite taking a role in the upcoming Disney+ series.
The 51-year-old comedian will plan as-yet-unnamed outlaw in Jon Favreau's highly anticipated Disney+ bounty hunter spin-off series, and while many actors would describe joining the space saga as a dream come true, for Burr it means something entirely different.
Speaking to 'The Rich Eisen Show', he said: ''This is the thing, I've never been a sci-fi - I like 'Blade Runner', there was a movie Sam Rockwell did called 'Moon'.
''I like that sort of dark, creepy, Stanley Kubrick ['2001: A Space Odyssey'], I like that, I was never into the 'Star Wars' thing. By the time I saw it, I was just too old, they had like Ewoks and stuff, and I wanted to see 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High'.
''I missed the boat so I never got on it and I've religiously made fun of every one of them that came out. Just teasing - just because people are excited. I'm a jerk, you know? I see people get excited about something and I just make fun of it.''
Meanwhile, the show's head honcho Favreau recently revealed he would love to take part in a new version of the 1978 'Star Wars Christmas Special', which has been panned by fans and critics over the past 40 years.
Over time, the musical spin-off - which sees Chewbacca and Han Solo heading to the Wookiee planet of Kashyyyk for 'Life Day' - has become something of a cult classic, but it only aired once and was never rebroadcast, with only bootleg copies now available now.
Favreau said: ''I would love to do a 'Holiday Special'. If you want to see a 'Holiday Special', let Disney+ know.''
