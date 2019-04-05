Bill Burr is set to star in an unknown role in the untitled semi-autobiographical film revolving around Pete Davidson's life
Bill Burr has joined Judd Apatow's latest comedy about Pete Davidson's life.
The 50-year-old comedian is set to star in an unknown role in the untitled semi-autobiographical film revolving around the 'Saturday Night Live' star, which is set for release on June 19, 2020.
The film's script has been penned by Apatow, Davidson and Dave Sirus, and Apatow will produce the picture for his Apatow Productions alongside Barry Mendel.
Pete, 25, grew up in Staten Island, New York and lost his firefighter father in the September 11 terror attacks, when he was just seven, and the comedian has previously admitted that the death of his parent has greatly influenced his stand-up routines - which he started at the age of 16.
The star was also previously engaged to Larry David's daughter, Cazzie David, 25, as well as pop superstar Ariana Grande, 25, who he popped the question to after just four weeks of dating.
Pete is currently romancing 45-year-old actress Kate Beckinsale and the 'What Men Want' actor recently hit out at people who criticise their 20 year age gap.
He argued: ''Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference. It doesn't really bother us, but then again I'm new to this.
''So if you have questions about a relationship with a big age difference, just ask Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Disick, Dane Cook, Derek Jeter, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn and whoever the president of France is.
''Mel Gibson, Billy Joel, Mick Jagger, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Kelsey Grammer. Larry King, Larry King, Larry King, Rod Stewart and Donald Trump.''
