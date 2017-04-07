Bijou Phillips is recuperating after her ''100 per cent successful'' kidney transplant.

The 37-year-old actress - who is the youngest child of the late John Phillips - was previously diagnosed with an incurable kidney disease but has been given a second chance after receiving a kidney from a donor.

Her husband Danny Masterson, 41, shared a picture of Bijou and her unidentified donor on Instagram and wrote: ''My lady has been slowing dying for the past 7 years of an incurable kidney disease. She was given the gift of an encore by a tall angel. Our daughter will have a mother. We do not take lightly how incredibly fortunate we are. 100 per cent successful transplant. Now the real work begins for her to silence any chance of rejection. Our deepest gratitude to a perfect transplant team. And a life owed to a tall drink of water. Sláinte! (sic).''

In February, a representative for the 'Almost Famous' actress confirmed the star has been ''privately having dialysis'' - a treatment which removes waste products and excess fluid from the blood when the kidneys stop working properly - after being ''born with small kidneys.''

Jenni Weinman explained: ''Bijou was born with small kidneys and has been quietly dealing with kidney disease for the last five years, including being on the transplant list.

''In an effort to heal her body she has led a stress-free life with a vegan diet which eventually wasn't enough and she's been privately having dialysis.''

The representative also explained Bijou had recently found a friend who ''is a match'' and expected her transplant to happen soon.

Jenni continued: ''Bijou recently found out she has a friend that is a match and is optimistic she will have a transplant soon.''

Danny and Bijou - who tied the knot in 2011 - have a three-year-old daughter Fianna Francis together.