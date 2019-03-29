Jhene Aiko has confirmed that she and Big Sean have split.

Five months after break-up rumors started, the 31-year-old American singer has admitted that she and Big Sean, also 31, are over but she insists the pair are still on ''good'' terms.

She wrote on her Instagram account: ''Me and Sean are good. I've got tons of love for him. my next album is all freestyles where I touch on many subjects and relationships ... past, present and future. I know you all love the drama and would like to think everything I do or say is about him, but I've been through plenty of other things and situations that I pull inspiration from when I sit down to create a song. Have a good day. (sic)''

The couple had dated for two years but split speculation started when Jhene had a large tricep tattoo of the hip hop star covered up last November.

At the time she played down the claims, saying she had the swirling galaxy inking to hide a number of old tattoos.

She previously wrote on Instagram: ''I covered ALL my tats w/ a big ass Dragon w/ a Phoenix wing breathing life and light into a new galaxy. NEW ART! NO BEEF! ALL LOVE! (sic)''

Although Big Sean is yet to comment on the split, he did recently open about recently struggling with his mental health and getting to know himself better.

He said: ''I just felt lost. You know what I'm saying? I didn't know how I got there. I've been meditating since I was 17 years old.

''You know, that helps with anxiety, depression all those things. All those things that I felt. But it wasn't doing it all the way for this, so I knew that this required some special attention.

''So what I did was, I started therapy. I got a good therapist. You know what I'm saying?''