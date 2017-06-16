Coldplay's new EP features rapper Big Sean.

The rock band have unveiled the full track-listing for 'Kaleidoscope', and aside from releasing the single 'All I Can Think About Is You' - available to download and buy now - they've confirmed the 29-year-old hip-hop star features on the song 'Miracles (Someone Special)'.

The British rockers' five-track compilation includes a Tokyo Remix of hit single 'Something Just Like This' featuring chart-topping electronic duo The Chainsmokers - comprised of Alex Pall and Drew Taggart - and 'Hypnotised', which was released to mark frontman Chris Martin's 40th birthday in March.

The EP will be made available to download and stream on July 14, and released on CD and vinyl on August 4.

Meanwhile, frontman Chris Martin recently appeared on Dua Lipa's song 'Homesick' taken from her self-titled debut LP.

The 21-year-old pop beauty was in awe of the singer's skills when they were in the studio together in Los Angeles.

She previously said: ''It was surreal to sit at the piano with him. He's so distinctive in the way he works - the second he sits down and is playing piano, you're like, 'S*** that's Coldplay!'''

The 'Lost In Your Light' hitmaker previously revealed she begged Chris, 40, to sing on her track.

She said: ''At first, it was just meant to be me singing but I begged him to sing too. I was like 'you have to be on this song!' and he agreed. It's the most beautiful song on the album. I think it really brings everyone in for a little cry.

''He's listening attentively and wants to know the meaning behind the songs. Then he's like 'OK why don't we try something for your album?' He sets up the mics and we're just humming ideas, making up melodies and recording it all. It was already quite so he gave me what we'd recorded and said 'have a listen back. If you think there's something good there, we'll come back to it'.''