Big Sean has tapped Post Malone, A$AP Rocky, Meek Mill and more for his upcoming album.

The 31-year-old rapper has revealed details of his fifth LP - his first solo record since 2017's 'I Decided' - which will see the star get real about being diagnosed with heart disease as a teenager and family.

Malone and Rocky feature on the track 'Wolves', which Sean says is about his family being close like a pack of wolves.

He explained: ''[That song is about] my family growing up. ''Everybody's in there, my grandma, my mom, my brother -- it's like they were a pack of wolves and they were the sweetest and strongest. It's one of my favourites on the album.''

Rocky also features on another song with Atlanta rapper MadeinTYO.

He said: ''Rocky had a verse on ['Wolves' originally], but he ended up doing the verse to another song that he and I felt fit a little better with the album.

''That's another song I got with MadeinTYO. But I just kept it dialed-in throughout.''

The track 'Lucky Me' sees the 'Bounce Back' star open up about his battle with heart disease and how his mother's holistic medicine helped mend him.

Recalling a scary moment when he was rushed to the emergency room after passing out, Sean told Entertainment Weekly: ''I couldn't even walk from one side of the room to the other without getting super-tired.

I passed out once in the shower and got rushed to the emergency room.''

On the song, he raps: ''Lucky me, I was diagnosed with a heart disease at 19.

''Doctors said they had to cut it open put a pacemaker on it to put it back on beat / 'Til my mother took me to holistic doctors and they prescribed me magnesium for two weeks / Went back to the regular doctors and they said, 'Huh? damn, looks like we don't need to proceed.'''

There is also a brief cameo from Mill and Diddy on another song.

He said: ''There's a song where Meek Mill just says two lines, and Puff had a couple of lines.''