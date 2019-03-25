Big Sean sought therapy after ''losing'' himself.

The 'Blessings' hitmaker admits there was a time where he felt very detached from who he was as a person but his therapist taught him about how he was missing ''clarity'' from his life.

He said: ''I wasn't feeling like myself and I couldn't figure out why. I just felt lost and I don't know how I got there ... I got a good therapist. I was blessed enough to talk to some super spiritual people. They made me realise one thing I was missing in my life, and the one thing I was missing was clarity. Clarity about who was around me, what I was doing.''

And the 31-year-old rapper has decided to make his primary focus himself than others and he has now ''rediscovered'' himself and found a ''whole new energy'' of which he is the source of.

Speaking in a number of videos posted to his Instagram account, he added: ''I started realising, you can't depend on somebody for love and a good time and all that if you can't give it to yourself. I started doing things by myself, doing things I never thought I'd do, like going skydiving or whatever I thought was fun. In the midst I definitely rediscovered myself, found a whole new energy, and me being a source of it and not somebody else.''

Big Sean had previously urged his fans to ''spread the light'' of positivity as he believes people who are kind to others will be met with ''nothing but success''.

He said: ''They could take shots at us. They can tear us down but what you gotta understand [is] our bodies are just a shell.

''But what they can't take away is our impact, our ideas, what we leave behind. It don't matter what skin colour you are. Make sure you spread that light. I realise that karma is a real thing and if you put that light, that energy out there, you're gonna get nothing but success. I truly mean that.''