The Mercy hitmaker was onstage at Drai's, performing his I Don't F**k With You track, when the man hurled a bunch of cash into the air - and drew Big Sean's ire.

"Aye, stop throwing f**king money, my n**ga," he yelled in the middle of the set, before singling him out, adding, "I'm talking to you."

The brief interruption did little to dampen the star's spirits as he continued his performance, held to celebrate the release of his new album, I Decided.

As he marked the project's launch on Friday (03Feb17), Big Sean revealed his Roc Nation label boss Jay Z had presented him with a special gift as a reward for all of his hard work.

Showing off a photo of himself wearing a gold necklace featuring a pendant shaped in the logo of Jay's iconic Roc-A-Fella Records, the 28-year-old wrote, "Hov (Jay Z) just gave this to me! Told me I earned it!"