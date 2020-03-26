Big Sean has announced his new album is called 'Detroit II'.

The 32-year-old rapper marked his birthday on Wednesday (25.03.20) by posting a trailer to tease his new record inspired by the Michigan city.

In the clip, he said: ''Detroit, to me is home. But I feel like it's more than just a city, you know. It's for real a mentality.''

Whilst on Twitter he announced that the record is a follow-up to his 2012 mixtape 'Detroit'.

He wrote: ''Detroit the mixtape deserves a sequel ... feels right.''

The hip-hop star also shared a picture of himself surrounded by flowers, balloons and his birthday cake on Instagram, and added: ''Quarantine birthday's lookin like

''Health is wealth'' got a whole new meaning lately. If u still here, you chosen! Gratitude #Detroit2 (sic)''

Sean previously revealed in October that he tapped Post Malone, A$AP Rocky, Meek Mill and more for his first solo record since 2017's 'I Decided', 'Don Life', which will see him get real about being diagnosed with heart disease as a teenager and family, and appears to be separate to his 'Detroit' follow-up.

Malone and Rocky feature on the track 'Wolves', which Sean said is about his family being close like a pack of wolves.

He explained: ''[That song is about] my family growing up. ''Everybody's in there, my grandma, my mom, my brother -- it's like they were a pack of wolves and they were the sweetest and strongest. It's one of my favourites on the album.''

Rocky also features on another song with Atlanta rapper MadeinTYO.

He said: ''Rocky had a verse on ['Wolves' originally], but he ended up doing the verse to another song that he and I felt fit a little better with the album.

''That's another song I got with MadeinTYO. But I just kept it dialed-in throughout.''

The track 'Lucky Me' sees the 'Bounce Back' star open up about his battle with heart disease and how his mother's holistic medicine helped mend him.

Recalling a scary moment when he was rushed to the emergency room after passing out, Sean said: ''I couldn't even walk from one side of the room to the other without getting super-tired.

I passed out once in the shower and got rushed to the emergency room.''

On the song, he raps: ''Lucky me, I was diagnosed with a heart disease at 19.

''Doctors said they had to cut it open put a pacemaker on it to put it back on beat / 'Til my mother took me to holistic doctors and they prescribed me magnesium for two weeks / Went back to the regular doctors and they said, 'Huh? damn, looks like we don't need to proceed.'''

There is also a brief cameo from Mill and Diddy on another song.

He said: ''There's a song where Meek Mill just says two lines, and Puff had a couple of lines.''