An Outkast class is being offered at a university in Savannah, Georgia.

The hip hop duo - André 'André 3000' Benjamin and Antwan 'Big Boi' Patton - will be studied in a new class by Dr Regina Bradley, a professor in the Languages, Literature and Philosophy department at Armstrong State University.

The lecture series, 'OutKast and the Rise of the Hip-Hop South', will start this month.

Dr Bradley told Savannahnow.com: ''My areas of interest are African-American literature and popular culture. I try to find ways to connect those... Often, students get most of their information, their outlook from how they engage in popular culture.

''The course will focus on how Outkast's ideas about the South and southernness seep into other Southern writers.

''Their final project is doing a paper that's 12-15 pages ... for what I call a 'nerdy hip-hop review'. They'll take an album of their choice - preferably an Outkast album - and give a discussion of the themes and what they hear.

''For the folks who are just as in love with Outkast as I am, I also want them to feel like they can contribute to the class - that's particularly important. I also don't want to overlook or shun the folks who aren't familiar with hip-hop at all. I'm pretty sure I have a couple of folks in there who have no clue who Outkast is or don't listen to hip-hop at all, which is why they're there - they want to learn something different.''

Big Boi posted an article about the course on Facebook and later said: ''I am originally from Savannah, and I remember Armstrong, so that is just super dope.''

Dr Bradley is also currently working on a book about Outkast, 'Chronicling Stankonia: OutKast and the Rise of the Hip Hop South.'