Big Boi's new album feels like a ''rebirth''.

The Outkast rapper is gearing up for the release of 'Boomiverse' and loves the fact he's never been afraid to experiment or try something new.

He said:'' Life's about evolution. Always try to reinvent yourself, in a natural way.

''I'm always trying to find a new sound, new flows.

''Taking risks is the most important thing to me. I truly feel like my new record is a rebirth - it really feels like all bets are off.''

The 42-year-old musician - whose real name is Antwan Patton - has collaborated with a number of different artists throughout his career and likened the process to making a ''stew'' because it requires a variety of qualities from everyone involved.

He said: ''Learn to compromise. I've learned this from collaborating with other people. It's a good thing.

''Sometimes two minds are better than one. You get different perspectives, you can look at things from all angles and build off someone else's energy.

''It's like making a pot of stew. Someone is cutting up the celery, someone the carrots, the paprika, the pepper... When you want to make that special blend, you can only do it with the right ingredients.''

Though Big Boi doesn't believe in coincidences, a collaboration with Snoop Dogg on his new album came about purely by chance.

He told Q magazine: ''I don't believe in coincidences. All the energy you put into the universe comes back to you, so don't do something that's forced.

''A perfect example of being organic was working with Snoop. When I first recorded the album, on the first song I worked on, I thought, 'Snoop would sound so good on here.'

''Then just as I was about to turn the album in he did a listening party at my studio. It was organised at the last minute so I had to be somewhere else, but my engineer called me and said, 'Snoop is here and wants to do a song with you.'

''I got him to play that first track and Snoop went, 'I'm not leaving until I've finished this one.' ''