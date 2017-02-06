The country singer took to Facebook to share a special tribute to his beloved dad William M. Alphin, who died on Wednesday (01Feb17) at the age of 86.

Alongside a photo of Alphin Sr. flashing a huge smile, Kenny, 53, wrote, "With the biggest smile you've ever seen, and an always joyful hello with the kind of bear hug embrace that left no doubt of the love he felt for all around him, you could depend on 'Bill' Alphin to light up a room.

"For 86 years he loved the land and tended the animals and gave thanks in simple amazement as another colorful sunset lit the sky above the barns before it dropped behind the Blue Ridge Mountains, giving way to the sounds of the crickets and bullfrogs that lay him to rest one final time on February 1st, 2017."

Kenny's bandmate John Rich also took to social media to honour his pal's dad.

"I knew his father well, and he was a truly great, and inspiring man," Rich shared. "Prayers for Kenny and his family as they mourn the loss of Mr. Alphin."