Biffy Clyro would like to collaborate with Kurt Cobain's daughter Frances Bean Cobain.

The 'Many of Horror' hitmakers were huge fans of the late Nirvana frontman - who tragically took his own life on April 5, 1994 aged just 27 - who influenced a generation of people with his grunge rock band.

Biffy's Simon Neil and twin brothers James and Ben Johnston watched back clips of the 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' group's iconic 'MTV Unplugged' performance in 1994, ahead of their own 'Unplugged' show last November at London's Roundhouse.

And the band's drummer Ben has revealed they'd love to work with Frances, who recently teased her first song on social media, after her mother Courtney Love told them her 25-year-old daughter loves their music at an awards show.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Ben said: ''Working with Frances would be a massive honour.

''I think it was back at one of the NME or Q Awards and we bumped into her mother and she cornered us and said, 'oh, my daughter is a huge fan of your band.'

''We were like, wow, heart in mouth type stuff, the actual spawn of Kurt Cobain likes your band.

''That is quite an incredible thing to hear. But of course, we would be extremely open to that.''

The Scottish rockers found it a real pinch yourself moment being asked to relaunch the popular acoustic show and can't wait to recreate their intimate Roundhouse performance at their 'MTV Unplugged' live shows this September, including a date at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall on September 24.

Ben said: ''To be alongside bands of that size - Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Oasis - so many incredible artists have done 'MTV Unplugged' over the years.

''What a moment to get to do that as well.

''It was just out of this world. I am still elated from doing it.''

'Biffy Clyro: MTV Unplugged' premieres Friday 25th May at 9pm, on MTV