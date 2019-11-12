Biffy Clyro say Fleetwood Mac are ''cheeky b*****ds'' for turning down Glastonbury Festival.

The 'Many of Horror' rockers can't believe the legendary group have snubbed an offer to headline the 50th anniversary of the iconic Worthy Farm event in June 2020 over money.

Frontman Simon Neil told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: ''Look at Fleetwood Mac. There's not enough money for them, those cheeky b*****ds!

''It is such a shame isn't it? It's not in the spirit of Glastonbury, it's not about the money. If the Rolling Stones can do it, Kanye did it, U2, and you're telling me Fleetwood Mac can't? F*** it, no way.''

Festival boss Emily Eavis has ruled out the 'Go Your Own Way' hitmakers from making an appearance, and an insider previously claimed the money on offer was the issue.

The source said: ''Michael Eavis is a huge fan and really, really wanted to make it work. He knew getting them on board for the 50th anniversary would be extra special and conversations were positive.

''They even hinted at it on stage when they played Wembley in June, joking to fans they still had, 'a big field to play at a rained-out festival in England next year'.

''But ultimately, while Mick Fleetwood was up for it with the money on offer, other members didn't feel it was worthwhile.''

However, Biffy themselves have now teased their own appearance at Glastonbury, although they're staying coy on whether they've actually been booked yet.

Simon added: ''That would be telling, wouldn't it?''

The 'Mountains' band - completed by brothers Ben and James Johnston - have made no secret of their dreams of topping the bill.

Simon previously told BANG Showbiz: ''My phone is not on silent! We're ready for the call should it come! Obviously Glastonbury is an institution that you can't say too much about, we've had many great appearances there over the years, we're waiting for that call, we're ready, we're ready.''