Biffy Clyro will play a pre-Q Awards show at Camden's Roundhouse on October 15.

Ahead of the most rock 'n' roll night in the music calendar on October 16, the Scottish trio - comprised of Simon Neil and brothers James and Ben Johnston - will take to the stage at the iconic venue in London to kick off the festivities.

Simon said: ''We are delighted to announce we will be playing one of Q's legendary awards shows.

''And to return to the iconic Roundhouse - where we recorded 'MTV Unplugged' in 2017 - just makes it even more special for us. It's gonna be a lot messier this time though! Hail Satan!''

Ted Kessler, Editor of Q Magazine, commented:

''We are all thrilled that a band of the size and stature of Biffy Clyro will be playing the pre-awards gig.

''To have a group more used to headlining arenas and stadiums cosying up to the crowd at the Roundhouse is an extremely rare treat and we can't wait.''

There is also set to be a special post-awards concert at the venue immediately after the winners are announced.

Ted added: ''I'm also madly excited about our line-up for the gig after the Q Awards themselves on the evening of October 16, but we'll have to keep that one up our sleeves for a little longer. In the meantime, Mon The Biff!''

The line-up and the all important shortlist for the Q Awards will be announced shortly.

Noel Gallagher was the big winner at the 2018 ceremony, as he took home two awards.

The 52-year-old former Oasis rocker scooped up the gongs for Best Solo Artist and Outstanding Contribution to Music.

A total of 17 awards were presented during the evening - which was hosted by British comedian and TV host Mo Gilligan - with Paul Weller also winning big on the night as he took home the award for Best Act in the World Today.

Elsewhere, legendary Chic star Nile Rodgers was named Q Legend, whilst Echo & The Bunnymen frontman Ian McCulloch was honored with the Q Icon award, and Suede star Brett Anderson was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement gong.

Awards were also handed out to the likes of Wolf Alice, who picked up the Best Live Act honor, The Kinks, whose 1968 album 'The Kinks Are The Village Green Preservation Society' won them the Classic Album award, and Biffy's Simon nabbed the Fender Play Award.

A tie was awarded for Best Breakthrough Act, meaning both IDLES and Goat Girl were given a trophy, whilst teenage rockers Let's Eat Grandma won Best Album for their second studio venture 'I'm All Ears'.

When the ceremony drew to a close, it was award winners Wolf Alice who followed up the festivities with a sold-out live show.

Tickets to the Q Awards Biffy Clyro Gig go on general sale on August 2 from www.qthemusic.com